Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.