NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 1,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 72,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $562.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.