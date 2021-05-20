Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,308.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,293.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,987.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,267,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.