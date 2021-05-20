Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 279,000 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Legend Biotech worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.98. 2,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,135. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

