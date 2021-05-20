Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 14,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,357. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

