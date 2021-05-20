Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 110,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 124,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

