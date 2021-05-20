Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

