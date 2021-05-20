Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.45). Copa posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

