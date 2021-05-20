$25.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report sales of $25.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.12 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $27.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $86.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.24 billion to $86.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $93.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.22.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.09. 121,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

