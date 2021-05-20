Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,426,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.90. 77,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average is $317.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

