Parnassus Investments CA Sells 64,740 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,740 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.54% of KLA worth $275,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,865. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.53. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

