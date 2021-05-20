Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $240.78. 14,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,494. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
