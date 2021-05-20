NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NCNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,213. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

