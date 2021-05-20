Estate Counselors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in eBay by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,025. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

