Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Lowered by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 56,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

