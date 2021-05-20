Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 16,900 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

