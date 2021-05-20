Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,315. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.