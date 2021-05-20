Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,266,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

RPV traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $81.95.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.