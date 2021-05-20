Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.35. The stock had a trading volume of 638,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

