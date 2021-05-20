Estate Counselors LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IYR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 119,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,218. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

