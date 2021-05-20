Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 1.33% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

