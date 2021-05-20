InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $211,856.63 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00561987 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00018100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.40 or 0.01331348 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,424,615 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

