Zenfuse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $493,906.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $493,906.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.74 or 0.01178184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.98 or 0.09938055 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,324,523 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

