Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006641 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,996,585 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

