Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 38.3% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $1.82 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.74 or 0.01178184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.98 or 0.09938055 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

