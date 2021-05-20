Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 76,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

