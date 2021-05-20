Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $264.97. 9,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

