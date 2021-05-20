Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,561,000 after purchasing an additional 421,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

