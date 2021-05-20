Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $499.02. 43,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,227. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.13.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

