Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $6,685,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after buying an additional 291,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,652. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

