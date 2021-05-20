Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,545. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

