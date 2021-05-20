Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

