Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,219.73 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $844.98 and a 1 year high of $1,250.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,081.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

