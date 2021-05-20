Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,326 shares of company stock worth $2,807,577. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

