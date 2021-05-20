Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,774 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 762,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,778. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

