$359.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report sales of $359.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.50 million. South State posted sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. South State has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

