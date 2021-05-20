Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.29 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,195. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

