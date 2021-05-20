Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. 1,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

