Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $594.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.80 million and the highest is $644.11 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.91. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.