Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

