Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ecolab by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after buying an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $213.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average is $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

