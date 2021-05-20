Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $128,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.