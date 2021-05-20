Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 4,157 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.83 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

