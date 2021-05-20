Coerente Capital Management Takes $307,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $144.60 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

