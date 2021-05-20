$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 28,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

