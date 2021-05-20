Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Boosted by Analyst

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

