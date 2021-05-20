Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Boosted by Analyst

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
