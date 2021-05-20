Mizuho Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $50.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of TCOM opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

