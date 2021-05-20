ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lifted by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $105.78. 439,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,253,340. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60.

