First National Trust Co Buys 18,672 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 194.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $370.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.