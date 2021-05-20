First National Trust Co Buys 1,594 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of VLO opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.14, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

